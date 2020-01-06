Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Joaquin Phoenix excited by plant-based Golden Globes menu

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Joaquin Phoenix excited by plant-based Golden Globes menu

Joaquin Phoenix excited by plant-based Golden Globes menu

Joaquin Phoenix has admitted he was "so moved" by the decision of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to make the meals at the Golden Globes plant-based.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix Wins Lead Actor for 'Joker' at Golden Globes 2020, Encourages Hollywood to Make Greener Changes (Video)

Joaquin Phoenix takes home the award for Lead Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in...
Just Jared - Published

Joaquin Phoenix Tells Rooney Mara "I Love You" After Winning Best Actor at the 2020 Golden Globes

This is no laughing matter. Joker star Joaquin Phoenix won the award for Best Actor in a Drama at the...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix's anti-Hollywood speech was (almost) perfect [Video]Joaquin Phoenix's anti-Hollywood speech was (almost) perfect

Between blasting private jets and admitting awards mean nothing, the 'Joker' gave the most memorable speech at the Golden Globes.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published

Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks | OneIndia News [Video]Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks | OneIndia News

EC announces Delhi Assembly Election dates, Amit Shah calls Mohalla clinics a sham, Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Smriti Irani syas campuses shouldn't be turned into..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.