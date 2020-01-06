Global  

Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral

Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral

Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran&apos;s streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, as his daughter said his death would bring a &quot;dark day&quot; for the United States.
