Sports Final: The Many Layers Of Tom Brady's Free Agency

Sports Final: The Many Layers Of Tom Brady's Free Agency

Sports Final: The Many Layers Of Tom Brady's Free Agency

Will Tom Brady be back with the Patriots, or will the GOAT move to a new team?

Steve Burton, Mike Reiss and Christian Fauria break down the many layers of Brady's free agency on WBZ-TV's Sports Final.
