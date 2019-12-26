Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JNU: Minister blames Congress, Left, AAP; Owaisi slams BJP-backed 'cowards'

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:26s - Published < > Embed
JNU: Minister blames Congress, Left, AAP; Owaisi slams BJP-backed 'cowards'A political war of words rages over the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

news18dotcom

News18.com The minister alleged that the violence inside the JNU campus was a well-planned conspiracy to malign the countries… https://t.co/V3DjrIXdzm 28 minutes ago

divadas

AZ The Home Minister of India blames Congress,Left and AAP for rioting in JNU. If not for himself or his party,The HM… https://t.co/P4wcG8F5kN 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'What Mughals couldn't do...': Giriraj Singh's jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi [Video]"What Mughals couldn't do...": Giriraj Singh's jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over CAA protests. Giriraj blamed Rahul, Owaisi and others for trying to instigate a civil war in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.