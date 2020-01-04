Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Winnie Harlow On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Winnie Harlow On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Winnie Harlow On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Winnie Harlow represents Canada at her first Golden Globe Awards and gushes about Tom Hanks' career before he is honoured with the Cecil B.

DeMille Award.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pierce Brosnan Joins Sons Dylan & Paris For Golden Globes Red Carpet Roll Out

Pierce Brosnan stands between his sons, Dylan and Paris Brosnan at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards...
Just Jared - Published

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both walked the Golden Globes red carpet and fans went wild

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are both at the Golden Globe Awards show red carpet which ignited...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published

The Millions of Dollars Jewels That Sparkled on the 2020 Golden Globes [Video]The Millions of Dollars Jewels That Sparkled on the 2020 Golden Globes

Only one thing sparkled brighter than the lineup of stars that attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, their jewelry. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.