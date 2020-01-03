Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Stay Busy in Canada

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Stay Busy in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Stay Busy in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a relaxing stay in Canada.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what one royal expert thinks their next steps will be.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

David Foster Helped Meghan & Harry Secure Their Canadian Vacation Home!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on vacation in Canada during the holidays and their vacation...
Just Jared - Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Help Hikers Struggling to Take a Selfie

It's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the rescue! After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spotted two...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Baby Archie Effect Is Just as Powerful as His Mom’s [Video]The Baby Archie Effect Is Just as Powerful as His Mom’s

While some people put baby gifts in a box, Archie is getting use out of his. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published

Meghan Markle Made This Magic Resolution in 2016 That May Have Helped Her Become a Princess [Video]Meghan Markle Made This Magic Resolution in 2016 That May Have Helped Her Become a Princess

Meghan Markle was not a princess in 2016, but she was open to some magic. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares her royal resolution.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.