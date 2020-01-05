Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $500,000 to Australian bushfires as home is 'under threat'

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $500,000 to Australian bushfires as home is 'under threat'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $500,000 to Australian bushfires as home is 'under threat'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 dollars to help those in Australia affected by bushfires ravaging the country, after claiming their family home is "under threat".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Donate to Australian Fire Relief After Their Home "Is Under Threat"

It may be Golden Globes weekend, but Nicole Kidman, unfortunately, has other things to worry about....
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarkDSimmons

Mark Simmons RT @_ElizabethMay: Like, for comparison, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's combined worth is over $200 million, and they pledged $500k to com… 12 minutes ago

1SparkleAngel

Liz @Anthony45289806 @people Their hiding because they are donating only $500,000. Come on Nicole Kidman and Keith Urb… https://t.co/JkmyFeWfw9 13 minutes ago

DarickR

Darick In The Year 2020! RT @people: Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Donate $500,000 to Australian Fire Relief as Their House 'Is Under Threat' https://t.co/FmTh5PHGnK 14 minutes ago

Amna89379584

Amna RT @people: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Make Glamorous Appearance at the 2020 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/wwnwZJ6JQ6 35 minutes ago

_ElizabethMay

Elizabeth May Like, for comparison, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's combined worth is over $200 million, and they pledged $500k t… https://t.co/6CNnvUMiwQ 50 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How celebrities are reacting to the Australian fires [Video]How celebrities are reacting to the Australian fires

The Australian bushfires are raging on, and celebrities are sharing ways to help

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:01Published

Nicole Kidman worried about Australia [Video]Nicole Kidman worried about Australia

Nicole Kidman is "so worried" about the wildfires sweeping through Australia.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.