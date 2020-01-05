|
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $500,000 to Australian bushfires as home is 'under threat'
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 dollars to help those in Australia affected by bushfires ravaging the country, after claiming their family home is "under threat".
