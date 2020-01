Trending: Golden Globes

Many of this year's Golden Globe's big winners spoke of causes close to their hearts and the night did feature at least one historic first.

Also reported by • Just Jared

Sir Elton John won his first Golden Globe Sunday (Jan. 5) evening at the 2020 Golden Globes, taking...

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Awkwafina made history at the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony by...