DefaultJoJo Rabbit's Stephen Merchant on his obsession! 'He's like a BLACK HOLE of talent!' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Spy - Duration: 04:19s - Published DefaultJoJo Rabbit's Stephen Merchant on his obsession! 'He's like a BLACK HOLE of talent!' JoJo Rabbit's Stephen Merchant on his obsession! 'He's like a BLACK HOLE of talent!'