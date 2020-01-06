FIFA VOLTA Showdown - Jesse Lingard vs Gabby George! That's The Tea 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Copa90 - Duration: 05:24s - Published FIFA VOLTA Showdown - Jesse Lingard vs Gabby George! That's The Tea That’s The Tea host Nicole Holliday sits down with Jesse Lingard and his cousin, Everton and Lioness defender, Gabby George as they go head-to-head in a VOLTA showdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this