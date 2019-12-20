Global  

Amy Kennedy Announces Challenge To Congressman Jeff Van Drew In New Jersey

Amy Kennedy Announces Challenge To Congressman Jeff Van Drew In New JerseyAmy Kennedy made an announcement Monday.
Wife of Kennedy nephew joins race to oust New Jersey congressman who switched parties

The wife of a Kennedy nephew and former congressman on Monday joined the race to win the New Jersey...
Reuters

Amy Kennedy to run against party-switching US Rep. Van Drew

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A member of the Kennedy family, a former public school teacher, said Monday...
Seattle Times
FOXNews.com



Another NJ Candidate Switches Parties, To Run Against Republican Jeff Van Drew [Video]Another NJ Candidate Switches Parties, To Run Against Republican Jeff Van Drew

Robert Turkavage is now running a democrat.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:31Published

New Jersey Rep. Van Drew Officially Switches To Republican Party [Video]New Jersey Rep. Van Drew Officially Switches To Republican Party

He met with President Trump at the White House today and pledged his "undying support."

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:15Published

