Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth WarrenJulián Castro has endorsed Elizabeth Warren.
Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren in presidential race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro is endorsing Elizabeth...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comDaily CallerFOXNews.comNYTimes.com



Tweets about this

SalsaSharkBoat

SalsaShark RT @AsteadWesley: NEW: Castro endorses Warren, making official their not that secret affection for each others campaigns https://t.co/xm1I… 2 seconds ago

MuadDibb

JC RT @BostonGlobe: Julián Castro is endorsing Elizabeth Warren’s presidential bid, saying the Massachusetts senator is “the most qualified, b… 8 seconds ago

Music0723

Michigan Lefty RT @B52Malmet: Another endorsement for Liz. https://t.co/M2HUr6WB23 8 seconds ago

socalmd54

Every crying billionaire is a policy success RT @MSNBC: After dropping out of presidential race, Julián Castro announces that he is endorsing Sen. Warren for president. https://t.co/w… 10 seconds ago

derek_honore

Derek John Honore Whoa. Julian Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren. Interesting turn of events. 17 seconds ago

DrKYSR

Kaliris Salas-Ramirez, PhD Well, that was fast! #JulianCastro endorses #ElizabethWarren https://t.co/dcekRRn3kv 18 seconds ago

rogobin

Roger Gobin RT @politico: Julián Castro throws his backing behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president https://t.co/iXVujY7ZWV 27 seconds ago

jameskthompson1

James K Thompson RT @ryanstruyk: CASTRO: “There's one candidate I see who's unafraid to fight like***to make sure America's promise will be there for eve… 30 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'really proud of' Julián Castro [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'really proud of' Julián Castro

Several prominent Democrats praised former HUD secretary Julián Castro on Thursday shortly after he announced the end of his 2020 presidential bid. Ocasio-Cortez, who has celebrated Castro's policy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'Really Proud Of' Julián Castro

Several prominent Democrats praised former HUD secretary Julián Castro on Thursday shortly after he announced the end of his 2020 presidential bid. Ocasio-Cortez, who has celebrated Castro's policy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

