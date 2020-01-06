Motorists face extremely low visibility as smoke from bushfires shrouds Australia's roads 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published Motorists face extremely low visibility as smoke from bushfires shrouds Australia's roads Motorists in Australia face extremely low visibility as smoke from bushfires shrouds roads in Tarcutta, New South Wales on January 5. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Motorists face extremely low visibility as smoke from bushfires shrouds Australia's roads Motorists in Australia face extremely low visibility as smoke from bushfires shrouds roads in Tarcutta, New South Wales on January 5.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Australians watch their homes burn while evacuating from bushfires on boat Australians watched their homes, cars and caravans burn while evacuating from bushfires in New South Wales on a boat on December 31. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:17Published 4 hours ago Australia's bushfires are creating freak thunderstorms VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA — CBS News reports that bushfires in Australia are burning so fiercely that they are creating pyrocumulonimbus clouds which are then creating thunderstorms. The Bureau of.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:22Published 12 hours ago