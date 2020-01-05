Global  

Angela Rayner launches Labour deputy leadership bid

Angela Rayner launches Labour deputy leadership bid

Labour must "win or die", shadow cabinet minister Angela Rayner warned as she launched her bid for the party's deputy leadership.

Setting out the high stakes for the party, she said Labour faced "the fight of our lives" over the next five years after the heavy defeat in the general election saw parts of its former heartlands turn to the Conservatives.
