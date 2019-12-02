Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Incredible demolition of 120-foot-tall coal plant towers in west India

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Incredible demolition of 120-foot-tall coal plant towers in west India

Incredible demolition of 120-foot-tall coal plant towers in west India

Two 120-foot-chimneys at a coal station in west India were demolished on January 4 and 5 respectively.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Incredible demolition of 120-foot-tall coal plant towers in west India

Two 120-foot-chimneys at a coal station in west India were demolished on January 4 and 5 respectively.

The towers were from the Sikka thermal power plant in Jamnagar, Gujarat and were non-functional, having been installed in 1990.

The area was cleared in advance and the towers were safely detonated with charges running up their bases.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ironbridge Power Station Demolition [Video]Ironbridge Power Station Demolition

Occurred on December 6, 2019 / Ironbridge, Shropshire, England Info from Licensor: "On 6th December 2019 work began on the demolition of Ironbridge power station starting with the destruction of its..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 06:04Published

Two cooling towers demolished at power plant in west India [Video]Two cooling towers demolished at power plant in west India

Two cooling towers at a coal-fired power plant in west India were demolished by government authorities. The 47-year-old towers in the GEB area of Gandhinagar, Gujarat were demolished using..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.