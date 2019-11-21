Canadian Passenger Plane Slid Off Runway

A WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax, Canada, slid off a runway after landing Sunday morning.

There were no injuries reported among the 172 passengers and seven crew members.

"WestJet is working with Halifax airport authority to ensure guests' and crews' continued safety".

Lauren Stewart WestJet spokesperson On Saturday, Halifax Stanfield International Airport warned passengers that winter weather could impact flights.