Police Discover Cries of ‘Help, Let Me Out!’ are From Parrot

Police Discover Cries of ‘Help, Let Me Out!’ are From Parrot

Police Discover Cries of ‘Help, Let Me Out!’ are From Parrot

After hearing screams of “Help, help, let me out!”, a concerned neighbor phoned police but it turned out to be a feathered friend.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains
