Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bed Bugs Found in a Pennsylvania Walmart

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Bed Bugs Found in a Pennsylvania Walmart

Bed Bugs Found in a Pennsylvania Walmart

Someone released Bed Bugs in Edinboro, Pennsylvania Walmart and State police are looking for the person/s involved.

Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Police investigate after bed bugs released in Pennsylvania Walmart

Pennsylvania State Police are currently searching for a person or people who unleashed a bed bug...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.