Ellen DeGeneres Receives Carol Burnett Award

Ellen DeGeneres received a Golden Globes lifetime achievement award on Sunday at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

61-year-old DeGeneres was the second person to receive the award named after the legendary comedian Carol Burnett.

According to Reuters, the Carol Burnett Award was established by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2019.

During her acceptance speech, DeGeneres said, “All I’ve ever wanted to do is make people feel good and laugh".
Ellen DeGeneres Receives Carol Burnett Award

