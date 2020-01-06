Global  

Plane loses tire

Video shows a tire coming off of an Air Canada plane during takeoff.

Some passengers even saw flames coming from the tire before it came off.

The plane was able to safely make an emergency landing.
TAKEOFF.THIS HAPPENED IN CANADA.SOME PASSENGERS EVEN NOTICEDFLAMES COMING OUT FROM THE JET.THANKFULLY THE PLANE WAS ABLEMAKE A EMERGENCY LANDING11:11 - WE HAVE A REPORT OF ATIRE ON THE RUNWAY BUTT TOTHIS IS AN EXTREMELY RAREOCCURRENCE IF IN FACT THERE'SANY PRECEDENT AT ALL // ITSIMPLY TWISTED OFF THE AXLE BUTTHAT'S WHY WE HAVE A SECONDWHEEL.AIR CANADA SAYS -- THEIRMAINTENANCE PERSONNEL ARECONDUCTING A "THOROUGH"INSPECTION OF THE PLANE.THE CAUSE OF THE INCIDENT ISUNDER INVESTIGATION.HOSPITAL MERGERS HAVE SURGED IN




