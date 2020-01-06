Plane loses tire 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:31s - Published Plane loses tire Video shows a tire coming off of an Air Canada plane during takeoff. Some passengers even saw flames coming from the tire before it came off. The plane was able to safely make an emergency landing. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Plane loses tire TAKEOFF.THIS HAPPENED IN CANADA.SOME PASSENGERS EVEN NOTICEDFLAMES COMING OUT FROM THE JET.THANKFULLY THE PLANE WAS ABLEMAKE A EMERGENCY LANDING11:11 - WE HAVE A REPORT OF ATIRE ON THE RUNWAY BUTT TOTHIS IS AN EXTREMELY RAREOCCURRENCE IF IN FACT THERE'SANY PRECEDENT AT ALL // ITSIMPLY TWISTED OFF THE AXLE BUTTHAT'S WHY WE HAVE A SECONDWHEEL.AIR CANADA SAYS -- THEIRMAINTENANCE PERSONNEL ARECONDUCTING A "THOROUGH"INSPECTION OF THE PLANE.THE CAUSE OF THE INCIDENT ISUNDER INVESTIGATION.HOSPITAL MERGERS HAVE SURGED IN





You Might Like

Tweets about this deepak I'm watching "Plane loses tire during takeoff" on Free TV App. Come check it out! https://t.co/JofFihjJ5G 1 hour ago Alaturka News Plane loses tire during takeoff https://t.co/VjQnbthsPs https://t.co/sSBaL7jdrB 12 hours ago Dalea Lugo Plane loses tire during takeoff https://t.co/0pSzUe1EIp 14 hours ago JR Plane loses tire during takeoff https://t.co/4PTmwRX0kX via @YouTube 15 hours ago WatsupAmericas Latest: Plane loses tire during takeoff https://t.co/6zJRIeOtJW 16 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Passenger Plane Loses Wheel Moments After Take Off As this passenger plane took off from the runway in Canada, sparks were seen coming out of its wheel. Seconds later, the wheel came off entirely and flew in the air. Thankfully, the flight was able to.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 01:08Published 7 hours ago Airplane Loses Wheel During Take-Off As this plane was taking off into the air, flames could be seen coming out of the landing gear wheel. Soon, the tire came off and flew away. Thankfully, the pilot was able to make an emergency landing,.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:04Published 7 hours ago