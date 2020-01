Grand opening for Hillside Lodge

THE RIBBON-CUTTING IS ONFRIDAY.THE LODGE IS ALREADY OPEN TOTHE PUBLIC -- BUT THISWEEKEND WILL BE THE OFFICIALGRAND OPENING CELEBRATION.ON SATURDAY, THE 5TH ANNUALCHRIS RUBY CUP, WHICH HONORS ALOCAL SNOWBOARDER WHO DIED.AND ON SUNDAY, THERE WILL BELIVE MUSIC ON THE HILLSIDELODGE DECK.LEE CANYON ANTICIPATES ITSWINTER SEASON WILL RUN THROUGHMARCH.AS WE MENTIONED C-E-S KICKS OFFTHIS WEEK!ABC'S HIT SHOW SHARK TANK WILLHAVE REPRESENTATIVES AT CES2020!

SO IF YOU THINK YOU HAVETHE NEXT BIG INVENTION THIS ISYOUR CHANCE!THIS IS HAPPENING ON JANUARY10TH.AN OPEN CALL WITH THE SHOW'SCASTING TEAM WILL TAKE PLACEFROM 9 A.M.TO 11 A.M.

INSIDE THE PALAZZOBALLROOM AT THE VENETIAN.YOU HAVE TO FILL OUT ANAPPLICATION FIRST.WE HAVE THE LINK ON KTNV DOTCOM.TIME NOW IS X:XX ---A GROSS DISCOVERY AT A WALMART.POLICE ARE CALLING IT A FULL-ONINFESTATION!

WHAT THEY FOUNDINSIDE A BOTTLE...THAT QUICKLY SPREAD.AND YOU MIGHT NOT THINK ATOILET PAPER COMPANY WOULD HAVESOMETHING FOR C-E-S...BUT CHARMIN IS READY TO GETCHEEKY...WITH SOME BATHROOM IDEAS.JUSTIN ADLIBS OVER SUNRISE<BREAK