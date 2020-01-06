Tom Hanks Receives Lifetime Achievement Award 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:33s - Published Tom Hanks Receives Lifetime Achievement Award Tom Hanks was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday. The award honors and celebrates his iconic 30-year movie career. Reuters reports that 63-year-old Hanks was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the award show. Hanks was also nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Hanks made his movie breakthrough in “Big” in 1988, playing a teenager who wakes up in the body of an adult.

