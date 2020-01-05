Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Doubles Down On Threat To Strike Back At Any Iranian Retaliation

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
Trump Doubles Down On Threat To Strike Back At Any Iranian Retaliation

Trump Doubles Down On Threat To Strike Back At Any Iranian Retaliation

Iraq has voted to remove all foreign troops and Iran has abandoned the remaining limits of the 2015 nuclear deal in response.

Kara Finnstrom reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump stands by threat on Iranian cultural sites, warns of 'major retaliation'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday stood by his threat to go after Iranian cultural sites, warning...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCTV NewsMediaite


Targeting Iran's cultural sites is war crime: People react to Trump

Targeting Iran's cultural sites is war crime: People react to TrumpUS President Donald Trump’s new threat to strike 52 important targets in Iran, including the...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website [Video]Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website

WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published

Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites [Video]Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites

U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a &quot;major retaliation&quot; if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.