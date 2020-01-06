Nigella Lawson finds turning 60 'strange' 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published Nigella Lawson finds turning 60 'strange' Nigella Lawson - who is nearly 60-years-old - feels guilty about outliving her mother, who tragically passed away at the age of 48. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Nigella Lawson finds turning 60 ‘strange’. Happy birthday Nigella! #NigellaLawson https://t.co/9sKG4Yv8E7 1 hour ago