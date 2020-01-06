Taron Egerton's life-changing role 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:07s - Published Taron Egerton's life-changing role Taron Egerton admitted 'Rocketman' had "changed [his] life" as he accepted the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture on Sunday (05.01.20).

