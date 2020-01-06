Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Taron Egerton's life-changing role

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Taron Egerton's life-changing role

Taron Egerton's life-changing role

Taron Egerton admitted 'Rocketman' had "changed [his] life" as he accepted the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture on Sunday (05.01.20).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Taron Egerton's life-changing role #TaronEgerton #Rocketman #EltonJohn #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/GWIvQpAEAn 2 hours ago

love_Kingsman

 RT @dailystar: Taron Egerton opened up about the "life changing" role https://t.co/jFspGEDCz9 10 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Taron Egerton opened up about the "life changing" role https://t.co/jFspGEVdqH 10 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Taron Egerton opened up about the "life changing" role https://t.co/jFspGEDCz9 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brits clear up at the Golden Globes [Video]Brits clear up at the Golden Globes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the British stars who were honoured at the Golden Globes, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John. The Fleabag creator and star won..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show [Video]'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton on the Golden Globes 2020 After Show

The Hollywood Reporter hosted the official after show for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.