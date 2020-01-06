Twenty-fifth annual Bridal Spectacular at Coliseum

Out.

These brides are ready to say "yes to the dress."

Fort wayne's bridal spectacular presents is twenty-fifth annual runway show at the allen county memorial coliseum.

Newly engaged brides flooded each of the vendor tables to find their lucky gown.

However, dresses weren't the only items catching eyes.

Sparkling shoes, floral decorations, and even catering services flaunted their items for the future "big day."

Tracy sweeney//show promoter the runway event is held three times a year, once in winter, spring, then fall.if you'd like more information about the next bridal spectacular event, check out our website at