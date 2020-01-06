Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Twenty-fifth annual Bridal Spectacular at Coliseum

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Twenty-fifth annual Bridal Spectacular at Coliseum

Twenty-fifth annual Bridal Spectacular at Coliseum

The Fort Wayne Bridal Spectacular took on its 25th runway show at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Twenty-fifth annual Bridal Spectacular at Coliseum

Out.

These brides are ready to say "yes to the dress."

Fort wayne's bridal spectacular presents is twenty-fifth annual runway show at the allen county memorial coliseum.

Newly engaged brides flooded each of the vendor tables to find their lucky gown.

However, dresses weren't the only items catching eyes.

Sparkling shoes, floral decorations, and even catering services flaunted their items for the future "big day."

Tracy sweeney//show promoter the runway event is held three times a year, once in winter, spring, then fall.if you'd like more information about the next bridal spectacular event, check out our website at




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.