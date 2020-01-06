Global  

Heroic homeowner defends property against raging flames from New South Wales bushfire

A local from Batemans Bay filmed himself using a hose to defend his property from a raging inferno caused by the recent bushfires in Australia.

Captured on New Year's Eve this footage shows how many Australian homeowners welcomed the new decade.

The filmer can be seen using a domestic hose to keep flames from the epic fire at bay.

The filmer also told Newsflare: "We were getting ready for the next big hit.

"So we made strike force.

"[There were] nowhere near enough resources and we weren't gonna stand back and watch it hit again we got prepared well.

"Our crew saved a local nursery and three houses on the property."
