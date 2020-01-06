Global  

Disturbing video reveals fly burrowing into man's ear with dozens of larvae

A disturbing video from Vietnam showed a man who was discovered to have a fly with dozens of larvae having burrowed into his ear.

The video, recorded at a hospital in Hanoi on January 4, was part of the treatment for a man who had come in reporting terrible pains his ear.

After examination, the doctor discovered a fly that had crawled into the ear canal of the man.

The fly was nesting and laying dozens of eggs in the man's ear canal.

The doctor quickly removed the fly from the man's ear.

However, the fly left dozens of larvae crawling on the man's eardrum and ear canal which required further treatment since they could not be removed conventionally.
