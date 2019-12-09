Police Discover Cries of ‘Help, Let Me Out!’ are From Parrot

After hearing screams of “Help, help, let me out!”, a concerned neighbor phoned police but it turned out to be a feathered friend.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains
Blake Ozz FEEL-GOOD STORIES OF THE DAY
Florida police responded to a home after a neighbor reported hearing cries for help,… https://t.co/f9ytG5jnsj 10 minutes ago
Ginger #ImpeachDonaldTrump #Florida
Deputies discover cries for help "let me out" were coming from playful parrot. A neighbor called police,… https://t.co/uRY7mHEYwD 10 hours ago
Tina Chirinos RT @LITEFMChicago: Someone called 911 after they heard someone in a neighbor's house screaming, "Let me out!" https://t.co/fgCEW7gNPY 15 hours ago
93.9 LITE FM Someone called 911 after they heard someone in a neighbor's house screaming, "Let me out!" https://t.co/fgCEW7gNPY 15 hours ago
Occurred on December 29, 2019 / Lake Worth Beach, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "I was changing the brakes on my wife's car and had my 40-year-old parrot, Rambo, on his outside perch where he sings..
Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:53Published 4 days ago
A Thai man miraculously survived after crashing his motorcycle and being stuck under the wreckage for three days.
Samrouy Seangprachan, 53, skidded off the road and plunged down a 13ft grass bank in..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:34Published on December 9, 2019