Police Discover Cries of ‘Help, Let Me Out!’ are From Parrot 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:39s - Published Police Discover Cries of ‘Help, Let Me Out!’ are From Parrot After hearing screams of “Help, help, let me out!”, a concerned neighbor phoned police but it turned out to be a feathered friend. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains

