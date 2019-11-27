Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

S&P 500 Movers: UAA, M

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
S&P 500 Movers: UAA, M

S&P 500 Movers: UAA, M

In early trading on Monday, shares of Macy's (M) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, Macy's has not really moved.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

S&P 500 Movers: UAA, M

In early trading on Monday, shares of Macy's (M) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, Macy's has not really moved.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Under Armour (UAA), trading down 3.8%.

Under Armour is lower by about 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Under Armour (UA), trading down 3.2%, and EOG Resources (EOG), trading up 2.3% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

S&P 500 Movers: DE, UAA [Video]S&P 500 Movers: DE, UAA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Under Armour topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Under Armour registers a 7.7% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.