S&P 500 Movers: UAA, M

In early trading on Monday, shares of Macy's (M) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, Macy's has not really moved.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Under Armour (UAA), trading down 3.8%.

Under Armour is lower by about 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Under Armour (UA), trading down 3.2%, and EOG Resources (EOG), trading up 2.3% on the day.