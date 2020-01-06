How does the Child Tax Credit work?

The Child Tax Credit is one way you can directly reduce your taxes.

You can take it for each qualifying child you claim on your return.

The credit amount for each child under 17 is up to $2,000.

To qualify for the Child Tax Credit your child must be under 17 at the end of the year, be related to you, have a social security number, have lived with you for more than half of the tax year, not have paid for more than half of their own expenses, and be a US citizen national or resident alien.

