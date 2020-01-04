Global  

NJ Woman Sues TripAdvisor After Falling Off Runaway Camel

NJ Woman Sues TripAdvisor After Falling Off Runaway Camel

NJ Woman Sues TripAdvisor After Falling Off Runaway Camel

A New Jersey woman is suing TripAdvisor after a runaway camel tossed her to the ground during a tour in Morocco.

Katie Johnston reports.
Woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off runaway camel

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A woman is suing TripAdvisor after a runaway camel tossed her to the ground...
