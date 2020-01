Joaquin Phoenix not in competition

Joaquin Phoenix insisted there was "no competition" between himself and his fellow actors as he picked up the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama Golden Globe on Sunday (06.01.20).

Joaquin Phoenix meets up with Antonio Banderas inside the Variety 10 Directors to Watch Brunch during...

Also reported by • Just Jared

Joaquin Phoenix suited up for the win it seemed as he took home the Best Actor in a Motion Picture...