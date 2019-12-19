Global  

Joaquin Phoenix not in competition

Joaquin Phoenix insisted there was "no competition" between himself and his fellow actors as he picked up the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama Golden Globe on Sunday (06.01.20).
Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for 'Joker'

Joaquin Phoenix suited up for the win it seemed as he took home the Best Actor in a Motion Picture...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Joaquin Phoenix Runs Into Antonio Banderas at Variety's 10 Directors To Watch Lunch in Palm Springs

Joaquin Phoenix meets up with Antonio Banderas inside the Variety 10 Directors to Watch Brunch during...
Just Jared - Published


Joaquin Phoenix Talks Award Season During PSFF Speech [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Talks Award Season During PSFF Speech

While accepting the Chairman's Award at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival, "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix reveals how conflicted he is about award season.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:37Published

Joaquin Phoenix never officially agreed to Joker role [Video]Joaquin Phoenix never officially agreed to Joker role

Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix never officially agreed to star in the 'Joker' movie.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:12Published

