Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:41s
On the first Monday of 2020, expect clear skies and mild temperatures, with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Clouds will develop over the Bay Area on Tuesday, with showers possible Tuesday night.

Mary Lee has the forecast.

(1/6/20)
