Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Britain’s Worst Rapist Who Lured and Assaulted 48 Men, Sentenced to Life in Prison

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Britain’s Worst Rapist Who Lured and Assaulted 48 Men, Sentenced to Life in Prison

Britain’s Worst Rapist Who Lured and Assaulted 48 Men, Sentenced to Life in Prison

Britain’s worst rapist was convicted of over 150 offenses and sentenced to life in prison.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man who attacked woman in sex assault along Littleton trail gets 90 years to life in prison [Video]Man who attacked woman in sex assault along Littleton trail gets 90 years to life in prison

Johnny DeWayne Harris, Jr., 49, was found guilty in September on charges of first-degree kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, first-degree assault – strangulation and unlawful sexual contact.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:20Published

Jimmy Rodgers is sentenced to life in prison [Video]Jimmy Rodgers is sentenced to life in prison

Jimmy Rodgers was one of two men who Mark Sievers hired to kill his wife, Doctor Teresa Sievers, back in 2015. Today, over a month after he was found guilty of second-degree murder, Rodgers was given..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.