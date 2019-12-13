Britain’s Worst Rapist Who Lured and Assaulted 48 Men, Sentenced to Life in Prison

Britain’s worst rapist was convicted of over 150 offenses and sentenced to life in prison.



Recent related videos from verified sources Man who attacked woman in sex assault along Littleton trail gets 90 years to life in prison Johnny DeWayne Harris, Jr., 49, was found guilty in September on charges of first-degree kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, first-degree assault – strangulation and unlawful sexual contact. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:20Published 2 weeks ago Jimmy Rodgers is sentenced to life in prison Jimmy Rodgers was one of two men who Mark Sievers hired to kill his wife, Doctor Teresa Sievers, back in 2015. Today, over a month after he was found guilty of second-degree murder, Rodgers was given.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:05Published on December 13, 2019