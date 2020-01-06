Global  

Michelle Williams Urges Women To Vote

Michelle Williams won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a limited series for "Fosse/Verdon" on Sunday night.

The actress then used her acceptance speech to call on women to vote.

According to CNN, Williams gave an impassioned speech about reproductive rights as well.

Williams told the audience; "I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose." She went on to say; "when it is time to vote please do so in your self-interest.
