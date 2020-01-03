Global  

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning.
Iran vows 'retaliation' after US kills top general in Iraq — live updates

The US has conducted a targeted airstrike in Baghdad against the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force,...
Iran's leader Khamenei leads huge crowds and weeps at commander's funeral

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led vast crowds in prayers in Tehran on Monday at the...
IIP-Leaders Z RT @Franklin_Graham: Qassem Soleimani was responsible for countless deaths inside & outside Iran & was actively planning more terrorist att… 2 hours ago

Dino Afuera After the 1st retaliation against US, don't jump on conclusions accusing Iran. Qataib el Hezbollah promises vengean… https://t.co/E0L1M0ToY4 2 hours ago

🇺🇸✝LoveWell🎶OBEY CHRISTsBibleWords🎶&GoToHeaven RT @RealWayneRoot: Back in my day at roughest urban high school in NY we used to say “These idiots are crusin’ for a bruisin’.” Better watc… 3 hours ago

Jane Moore Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after US airstrike kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/rR7RoqxI5A #FoxNews 5 hours ago

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Iran news – live: Emergency meeting held as Tehran promises 'crushing and powerful' retaliation after Trump threatens to bomb c… 6 hours ago

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸TrumpPatriotsRising🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @doolittle22: Iraqis are dancing in the streets celebrating the death of the wicked terrorist Soleimani. Meanwhile Trump haters are sid… 9 hours ago

WSiriwan Live Updates: Iran Promises Retaliation After U.S. Kills General https://t.co/ldmQU73nsJ 10 hours ago

Les Anderson RT @KristiNoem: Last night Qassem Soleimani, one of the world's most brutal terrorists, was eliminated by the U.S. military. I applaud @POT… 11 hours ago


Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader [Video]Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that any retaliation for the killing of its top general will be met with a military response. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Publicly Mourn Assassinated Military Commander [Video]Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Publicly Mourn Assassinated Military Commander

Hundreds of thousands of mourner turned out across Iran on Sunday to mourn slain military commander Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike. His body was returned home..

