Latest On Deadly PA Bus Crash

Investigators have identified the five victims of Sunday’s deadly bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including three people from New York.
3 New Yorkers Killed In PA Bus Crash [Video]3 New Yorkers Killed In PA Bus Crash

Investigators have identified the five victims of Sunday’s deadly bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including three people from New York. CBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest.

5 Dead, Dozens Injured In Pennsylvania Crash [Video]5 Dead, Dozens Injured In Pennsylvania Crash

CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the bus from New York City involved in a deadly accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

