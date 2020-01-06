Latest On Deadly PA Bus Crash

Investigators have identified the five victims of Sunday’s deadly bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including three people from New York.



Tweets about this WPXI RT @WPXIMikeHolden: THE LATEST: What we know about Z & D Tour, the company operating bus involved in deadly PA Turnpike crash https://t.… 6 hours ago Mike Holden THE LATEST: What we know about Z & D Tour, the company operating bus involved in deadly PA Turnpike crash https://t.co/ZOwwhiY4kA 6 hours ago 6 News RT @JessicaGuayTV: We will have the latest on the deadly multi-vehicle crash on the PA turnpike yesterday. Tune in now on @WJACTV. https://… 7 hours ago Jessica Guay We will have the latest on the deadly multi-vehicle crash on the PA turnpike yesterday. Tune in now on @WJACTV. https://t.co/jNvTVhVgkb 7 hours ago Nina Criscuolo The latest on this deadly crash on @WISH_TV at 6. https://t.co/6v5b6VyifT 19 hours ago KLBK News GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Tur… https://t.co/SXLDtUHtRc 21 hours ago Gage Goulding THE LATEST: A deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left… https://t.co/oEIkmrSSTq 22 hours ago WTOV NEWS9 THE LATEST: A deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left… https://t.co/lzBOwVgjvC 23 hours ago