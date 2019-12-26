Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Aliens Could Be Among Us: Astronaut

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Aliens Could Be Among Us: Astronaut

Aliens Could Be Among Us: Astronaut

According to astronaut Helen Sharman, aliens could be among us at this very moment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Aliens exist, may already be on Earth: British astronaut

Aliens exist, may already be on Earth: British astronautLondon: Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to go to space, has said that aliens exist and it...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SifyCTV NewsWales OnlineIndependentTelegraph.co.ukBBC News


First British astronaut Helen Sharman believes aliens exist — and are 'here right now'

The first Brit to ever go into space said that she believes aliens exist. "There are so many billions...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostBBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ancient Aliens: The Architects of Angkor Wat [Video]Ancient Aliens: The Architects of Angkor Wat

Ancient Astronaut Theorists believe that the architect of Angkor Wat could have actually have been abducted by aliens and given advanced knowledge in order to build the incredible complex, in this..

Credit: HISTORY     Duration: 02:23Published

Ancient Aliens: Ramanujan's Alien Visions [Video]Ancient Aliens: Ramanujan's Alien Visions

Indian mathematician Ramanujan claimed his discoveries came from visions of a Hindu goddess. Ancient Astronaut Theorists suggest these visions may have actually come from extraterrestrials, in this..

Credit: HISTORY     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.