Fleabag wins Best Comedy Golden Globe

Fleabag wins Best Comedy Golden Globe

Fleabag wins Best Comedy Golden Globe

'Fleabag' was named Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (05.01.20).
Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins best actress in comedy series for 'Fleabag' at Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge received the Golden Globe for best...
Sify - Published

'Fleabag' wins Best Comedy Television Series award at Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Bringing its total award tally to two, 'Fleabag' won the award...
Sify - Published


Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes

Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes. On Sunday night, Awkwafina won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in ‘The Farewell.’. It was her first..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Taron Egerton's life-changing role [Video]Taron Egerton's life-changing role

Taron Egerton admitted 'Rocketman' had "changed [his] life" as he accepted the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture on Sunday (05.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published

