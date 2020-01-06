'Silence Breakers' to Weinstein: 'Time's up'

"Time's up on the pervasive culture of silence that has enabled abusers like Weinstein," said Arquette.

Weinstein did not engage with the accusers who shouted at him outside court.

McGowan was dismissive of Weinstein's feeble appearance.

"I think he's taken some good acting tips." More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades.

Those accusations helped fuel the #MeToo movement, in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, politics, the news media and entertainment of sexual harassment or assault.

Weinstein has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were consensual.