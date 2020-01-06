Chinese motorist saves alleged drunk man who fell into frozen river

A heroic motorist saved an alleged drunk man who fell into a frozen river in Beijing on January 4.

The video shows a man in a red shirt crawling along the ice approaching the trapped man and jumping into the hole to save him.

The policemen then threw a lifebuoy tied to a rope to the pair before pulling them to safety.

According to local reports, the man fell into the hole on an icy river after drinking.

He was sent to hospital after being rescued, reports said.