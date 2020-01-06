Global  

Mourners flood Tehran as calls for revenge over Soleimani grow

Mourners flood Tehran as calls for revenge over Soleimani grow

Mourners flood Tehran as calls for revenge over Soleimani grow

Iran's leaders join massive crowds in the capital for the funeral procession of top commander assassinated by the US.
Mourners flood Tehran to honour Iranian general killed by U.S. [Video]Mourners flood Tehran to honour Iranian general killed by U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets of the capital Tehran on Monday to honour Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general whose death in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq has stoked fears of a..

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral [Video]Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Calls for revenge grow louder as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Iranian capital to pay respects to Soleimani.

