Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes

On Sunday night, Awkwafina won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in ‘The Farewell.’.

It was her first time attending and being nominated for a Golden Globe.

With her win, Awkwafina became the first performer of Asian descent to ever win the award, a fact she calls “mind-blowing.”.

I just heard that fact and it was pretty mind blowing … There’s also this other feeling that you want there to be more, and I hope this is just the beginning, Awkwafina, via 'Variety'.

Only five women of Asian descent had ever been nominated in the category before her.

Machiko Kyō in 1957, Miyoshi Umeki in 1962, Yvonne Elliman in 1974, Hailee Steinfeld in 2017 and Constance Wu in 2019.

In her acceptance speech, Awkwafina thanked the film’s director, Lulu Wang, for the “chance of a lifetime.”.

You gave me this chance, the chance of a lifetime and you taught me so much.

Just filming the story, being with you was incredible, Awkwafina, via ‘GMA’