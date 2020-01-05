Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes

Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes

Awkwafina Claims Historic Win at 2020 Golden Globes.

On Sunday night, Awkwafina won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in ‘The Farewell.’.

It was her first time attending and being nominated for a Golden Globe.

.

With her win, Awkwafina became the first performer of Asian descent to ever win the award, a fact she calls “mind-blowing.”.

I just heard that fact and it was pretty mind blowing … There’s also this other feeling that you want there to be more, and I hope this is just the beginning, Awkwafina, via 'Variety'.

Only five women of Asian descent had ever been nominated in the category before her.

.

Machiko Kyō in 1957, Miyoshi Umeki in 1962, Yvonne Elliman in 1974, Hailee Steinfeld in 2017 and Constance Wu in 2019.

.

In her acceptance speech, Awkwafina thanked the film’s director, Lulu Wang, for the “chance of a lifetime.”.

You gave me this chance, the chance of a lifetime and you taught me so much.

Just filming the story, being with you was incredible, Awkwafina, via ‘GMA’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Awkwafina Makes History At The Golden Globes

Awkwafina Makes History At The Golden GlobesWatch VideoAwkwafina won the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film Sunday night...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •SifyE! OnlineCBS 2Seattle Times


Awkwafina, Jon Hamm & More Attend Vanity Fair, Audi & Amazon Studios Pre-Golden Globes Party

Awkwafina and Jon Hamm are celebrating the upcoming 2020 Golden Globes! The stars were both in...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sydney Sweeney Talks 'Euphoria' At Golden Globes After-Party [Video]Sydney Sweeney Talks 'Euphoria' At Golden Globes After-Party

At the Amazon Studios Golden Globes after-party, "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney talks all things fashion with ET Canada's Sangita Patel and says she's humbled by the positive reaction to the HBO..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:50Published

Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response [Video]Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response

Ricky Gervais was met with a combination of laughs and scowls as he delivered his scathing opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.