U.S. Drone Strike in Iran Kills Commander of Iranian Forces

President trump authorized a drone strike on a top iranian general that the ?s labeled a terrorist.

Skyler henry has the latest developments from the white house.

(track 1)(still photos of strike at thu0338?

Then stills of soleimani)these photos show two burning vehicles outside the airport in baghdad, iraq...the aftermath of an american drone strike which killed general qassem soleimani...the head of iran's elite quds force (sot: mike pompeo/u.s. secretary of state/ credit: cnn)"president trump's decision to remove qassem soleimani from the battlefield saved american lives, there is no doubt about that.

He was actively plotting in the region to take actions, a big action, as he described it, that would have put dozens if not hundreds of american lives at risk."

(track 2)(start with video of soleimani and then show the u.s. embassy seige from this week)the ?s blames soleimani for planning a rocket attack on an iraqi military base last month that killed an american contractor.a nd for approving the attack on the ?s embassy in baghdad this week.

(esperfile in pending on the server then more u.s. embassy protest video)defense secretary mark esper foreshadowe d the strike thursday morning telling reporters of?camera that the ?s would take preemptive strikes to prevent any more attacks on americans.

(sot: mark esper/ u.s. secretary of defense)"the game has changed and we're prepared to do what is necessary to defend our personnel and our interests and our partners in the region."

(standup: skyler henry/cbs news/ the white house)presiden



Recent related news from verified sources

Remains of general killed in US drone strike returned to Iran

Remains of general killed in US drone strike returned to IranThe body of the top Iranian commander, who was killed in a US drone strike, has arrived in Iran....
WorldNews - Published

U.S. Drone Strike That Killed Iran General Soleimani Caught on Video

The U.S. drone strike ordered by President Trump in Baghdad -- which killed top Iranian military...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Energy Daily



Tweets about this

DailyFX

DailyFX Safe-haven assets rally hard after US drone strike kills top Iranian military general. A dangerous face-off may now… https://t.co/y6aHmjYNop 14 seconds ago

BOOMER4K

MICHAEL SHERIDAN @JohnBrennan Even George W was killing Iranian leaders. And then like now. Iran "vowed revenge" OOOh, scary! All… https://t.co/NXrDVVSIKT 2 hours ago

NathanEWestfall

Nathanael B. "Al-Shabaab Kills Three Americans in Attack on Kenya Military Base" So do we drone strike them now or is that only… https://t.co/iyZkizIAtR 2 hours ago

DroneNewsFeed

Drone News Feed Iran puts cross-hairs on 35 American targets in the Gulf after drone strike kills top general - Su... https://t.co/xf7Q7AwXSl #drone #uav 3 hours ago

Sam99AZ

Sam ⭐⭐⭐ RT @TombStoneWyatt: Obama kills Bin Laden has 563 Drone Strikes without Congress approval or even a word said to Congress & even gives tons… 5 hours ago

drsinghraj

Dr Rajendra P Singh RT @YoungBhartiya: Iranian General Qasem Soleimani has been killed by an American drone strike in Baghdad at the direction of US President… 12 hours ago

LILIANHICEL

LILIAN HICEL painter This kind of psychos should be locked in a loony hospital, they are dangerous and delirious https://t.co/HoCE7akDOZ 13 hours ago

ChronLaw

ChronLAW Legal News US drone strike kills top Iran military commander - https://t.co/JdqyLSRlWV 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran nuclear deal left hanging by a thread [Video]Iran nuclear deal left hanging by a thread

Against the backdrop of the U.S. drone killing of a top Iranian commander, world leaders are grappling with how to rescue the 2015 nuclear accord. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published

Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral [Video]Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran&apos;s streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, as his daughter said his..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

