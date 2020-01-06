Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Reportan seis personas lesionadas por accidentes de tránsito este puente festivo en Bucaramanga

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Reportan seis personas lesionadas por accidentes de tránsito este puente festivo en Bucaramanga

Reportan seis personas lesionadas por accidentes de tránsito este puente festivo en Bucaramanga

La Policía Metropolitana de Bucaramanga adelanta una campaña para que los conductores respeten las normas de tránsito durante el plan retorno de este &apos;Puente de Reyes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.