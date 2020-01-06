Reportan seis personas lesionadas por accidentes de tránsito este puente festivo en Bucaramanga 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published Reportan seis personas lesionadas por accidentes de tránsito este puente festivo en Bucaramanga La Policía Metropolitana de Bucaramanga adelanta una campaña para que los conductores respeten las normas de tránsito durante el plan retorno de este 'Puente de Reyes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this