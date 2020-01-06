Global  

Tom Hanks Delivers Emotional Acceptance Speech at 2020 Golden Globes

Tom Hanks recently took to the stage at the 2020 Golden Globes to accept the Cecil B.

DeMille Award.

According to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the award was bestowed upon Hanks for his “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” .

During his acceptance speech, Hanks tearfully spoke about how “blessed” he was to have his family.

.

A loving group of people who have put up with me being away for months and months and months at a time.

I can’t tell you how much your love means to me, Tom Hanks, via ‘Washington Post’.

He then turned his attention to his fellow celebrities, stressing the importance of pulling motivation from the people you work with.

.

You’re a dope if you don’t steal from everybody you’ve ever worked with, and I have stolen from the likes of the people who only need one name, like Meryl, like Denzel, like Antonio, like Meg, like Julia, Tom Hanks, via ‘Washington Post’.

He also named a number of screenwriters and directors, including Nora Ephron, Steven Spielberg and Clint Eastwood.

Hanks concluded his speech by crediting everyone he’s ever worked with as “[helping] [him] get to that place” of success.

.

Movies are made shot by shot.

… Everyone has to do their job to perfection, have to hit a mark and have to go there … And it’s those moments as an actor where everyone I have ever worked with helped me get to that place, Tom Hanks, via ‘Washington Post’
