Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Father' of Chicano Park murals plans new art depicting border crisis

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
'Father' of Chicano Park murals plans new art depicting border crisis

'Father' of Chicano Park murals plans new art depicting border crisis

Victor Ochoa's art memorializes the death of the beating death Anastasio Rojas and scenes immigrants trying to make it to the U.S.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure [Video]Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure

Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet Prince Harry on Monday to thrash out a plan for Harry and Meghan. The couple recently triggered a royal crisis by announcing they would be stepping back from..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

'Father' of Chicano Park murals plans new art depicting border crisis [Video]'Father' of Chicano Park murals plans new art depicting border crisis

Victor Ochoa&apos;s art memorializes the death of the beating death Anastasio Rojas and scenes immigrants trying to make it to the U.S.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.