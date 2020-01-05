Global  

Lady Gaga Talks Mental Health With Oprah

Lady Gaga Talks Mental Health With Oprah

Lady Gaga Talks Mental Health With Oprah

Kicking off Oprah Winfrey’s “2020 Vision” tour, Lady Gaga tackles the topic of mental health, saying she wants to “erase the stigma around treating mental health conditions.”
Oprah kicks off wellness tour in Florida with Lady Gaga

Oprah Winfrey is bringing tens of thousands of people around the country together with a mission to...
CBS News - Published

Lady Gaga Reveals She Developed PTSD After Being 'Repeatedly Raped' at 19

Lady Gaga is getting candid about her mental health and trauma. The 33-year-old Joanne singer...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizIndependent



Lady Gaga developed PTSD after burying r*pe ordeal [Video]Lady Gaga developed PTSD after burying r*pe ordeal

Lady Gaga's post-traumatic stress disorder manifested itself as "intense pain" all over her body after she failed to process the horror of a teenage r*pe ordeal.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

