‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast At Golden Globes

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” cast, including Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, and Caroline Aaron, hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes where they tell ET Canada’s Sangita Patel why awards season is a celebration for the cast.

Plus, they share their favourite Tom Hanks film ahead of his Cecil B.

DeMille honour as Aaron reflects on appearing alongside him in “Sleepless In Seattle”.