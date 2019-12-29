Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast At Golden Globes

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast At Golden Globes

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast At Golden Globes

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” cast, including Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, and Caroline Aaron, hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes where they tell ET Canada’s Sangita Patel why awards season is a celebration for the cast.

Plus, they share their favourite Tom Hanks film ahead of his Cecil B.

DeMille honour as Aaron reflects on appearing alongside him in “Sleepless In Seattle”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rachel Brosnahan & 'Mrs. Maisel' Cast Step Out For Golden Globes 2020

Rachel Brosnahan stuns on the red carpet with her husband Jason Ralph at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LesVDavis

News & Quotes The Cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Stuns on the Golden Globes Red Carpet - https://t.co/GF17Ob0SD0… https://t.co/TYrhNxy2xU 3 hours ago

TandCmag

TOWN&COUNTRY The Cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Stuns on the Golden Globes Red Carpet https://t.co/YxDEIAimEx 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rachel Brosnahan: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Has Been A Dream [Video]Rachel Brosnahan: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Has Been A Dream

While speaking with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel at the Amazon Studios Golden Globes after-party, Rachel Brosnahan says “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has been a dream and one of the most challenging..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:55Published

The Cast of 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Play How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? [Video]The Cast of 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Play How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?

Rachel Bresnahan, Jane Lynch, Michael Zegen, and Alex Borstein, stars of Amazon's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' quiz each other in Marie Claire's game How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?

Credit: Marie Claire     Duration: 11:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.